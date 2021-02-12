Killeen will be under a winter storm watch beginning Saturday night and running through the day Monday.
Saturday, a cold front will hit Killeen and take already freezing and near freezing temperatures to even lower, single digits.
Saturday night, there is a slight chance of sleet and snow, around 20%, before giving way to Sunday where chances of snow will vary between 30% and 80% throughout the day. Wind speeds over the weekend could be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
On Monday, chances of snow will be around 40% but the temperature will be in the teens and single digits, according to the National Weather Service.
Conditions will not warm up early next week as sleet, snow and freezing rain could be seen again Tuesday and Wednesday.
There is a 30% chance of snow and freezing rain on Tuesday and a 50% chance on Wednesday.
Closures
Killeen ISD canceled Friday’s teacher planning day due to the amount of black ice on the roads. Students were already off for Friday for a scheduled student holiday.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas has already announced that the university will be closed through Monday. However, online classes will continue as scheduled unless the instructor says otherwise, according to Karen Clos, the spokeswoman for the university.
Monday is Presidents Day, so many schools and government offices will be closed.
Power Outages
There were just over 300 power outages in the Killeen-Fort Hood Friday.
The online power outage map from Oncor Energy showed 292 outages for one specific area near Florence Road and Interstate Highway 14 in Killeen.
The remaining outages were in small numbers in different parts of Killeen.
According to the map, all of the outages in Killeen were estimated to be restored by 1 p.m. Friday.
There were more outages reported near Temple and Belton.
To see Oncor’s outage map, go to stormcenter.oncor.com.
Temperatures beginning Saturday will be as follows:
Saturday: 30, 26
Sunday: 31, 13
Monday: 18, 6
Tuesday: 31, 22
Wednesday: 34, 20
