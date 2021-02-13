Killeen will be under a winter storm warning beginning today and running through Monday, and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until late next week.
Today, a cold front will hit Killeen and take already freezing and near freezing temperatures to even lower, single digits.
Tonight, there is a slight chance of sleet and snow, around 20%, before giving way to Sunday where chances of snow will vary between 40% and 90% throughout the day. Wind speeds over the weekend could be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
On Monday, chances of snow will be around 30% but the temperature will be in the teens and single digits, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service has Monday’s low at 5 degrees, however, The Weather Channel is reporting the low will be minus 2 that day.
Conditions will not warm up early next week as sleet, snow and freezing rain could be seen again Tuesday and Wednesday.
There is a 20% chance of snow and freezing rain on Tuesday and a 50% chance on Wednesday.
The temperatures will warm up into the 40s and 50s next Friday and Saturday.
Closures
Killeen ISD canceled Friday’s teacher planning day due to the amount of black ice on the roads. Students were already off for Friday for a scheduled student holiday.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas has already announced that the university will be closed through Monday. However, online classes will continue as scheduled unless the instructor says otherwise, according to Karen Clos, the spokeswoman for the university.
Monday is Presidents Day, so many schools and government offices will be closed.
The Killeen Police Department also released a statement on its Facebook page concerning the weather conditions and driving on the road.
“Temperatures have reached below freezing and we want to remind everyone, if you don’t absolutely need to drive, please stay home. Our officers have been busy responding to a high volume of crash calls all day and into the evening,” the post said.
Power Outages
There were just over 300 power outages in the Killeen-Fort Hood area Friday morning, but that lowered to about 40 outages Friday afternoon.
There were more outages reported near Temple and Belton. To see Oncor’s outage map, go to stormcenter.oncor.com.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is expecting record electric use as a result of the extreme cold temperatures that have already reached much of the region.
“This statewide weather system is expected to bring Texas the coldest weather we’ve experienced in decades,” ERCOT President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Magness, said. “With temperatures rapidly declining, we are already seeing high electric use and anticipating record-breaking demand in the ERCOT region.”
Temperatures beginning today will be as follows, according to the weather service.
Today: 30, 27
Sunday: 31, 11
Monday: 18, 5
Tuesday: 26, 19
Wednesday: 34, 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.