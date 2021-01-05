top story
Hart sworn in as newest councilwoman in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE — Vonya Hart and Marc Payne shared a brief hug Tuesday evening after Hart was sworn in as the Place 6 council member.
Hart won the election Dec. 8 in a runoff after being one of the top-two vote-getters in the Nov. 3 election.
Payne finished third in voting in the November election.
Prior to the workshop, the city hosted a reception for Payne in the council chambers.
Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah presented Payne with his council member name plate, a plaque and a city of Copperas Cove flag.
"I've really enjoyed working here," Payne said during the reception. "I have put many years in the city, and it's meant quite a lot to me. And I appreciate the support and the trust that you all have given me."
Council members Fred Chavez and Dianne Campbell thanked Payne for his leadership and how he helped them when they came on the council.
Locations
Thaddeus Imerman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Killeen gang shooting caught on video
- Defense bill will force Fort Hood to change name
- Remembering the life of one of the Fort Hood community’s greats
- Gang warfare: ‘It has to stop’: Are Killeen residents in danger from gangs?
- Killeen police ID six gang members arrested after shootings
- Bank phone call leads to Killeen arrest
- Free and on tour: Killeen rap artist endures injustice, uses as opportunity
- Boy lands Belton Lake-record blue catfish
- Deputies find 2 dead in West Bell County
- Killeen police: Man arrested had Glock with 30-round magazine
Images
Commented
- OPINION: Changing name of Fort Hood cannot erase its proud history (7)
- 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base (5)
- Killeen City Council shuts down chain looking to move into Gander Mountain location (5)
- Killeen council votes on police funding, impact fee consideration (4)
- City: Camping World pulls out from Killeen project (4)
- Carter: Texas AG lawsuit was ‘dangerous precedent’ (4)
- P&Z paves new way for Camping World to come to Killeen (4)
- Plan to build upscale apartments in north Killeen coming into focus (3)
- Top enlisted soldier at Fort Hood suspended, investigation pending (3)
- ’A tough few days’: City, community leaders respond to recent Killeen violence (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.