COPPERAS COVE — Vonya Hart and Marc Payne shared a brief hug Tuesday evening after Hart was sworn in as the Place 6 council member.
 
Hart won the election Dec. 8 in a runoff after being one of the top-two vote-getters in the Nov. 3 election. 
 
Payne finished third in voting in the November election.
 
Prior to the workshop, the city hosted a reception for Payne in the council chambers.
 
Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah presented Payne with his council member name plate, a plaque and a city of Copperas Cove flag.
 
"I've really enjoyed working here," Payne said during the reception. "I have put many years in the city, and it's meant quite a lot to me. And I appreciate the support and the trust that you all have given me."
 
Council members Fred Chavez and Dianne Campbell thanked Payne for his leadership and how he helped them when they came on the council.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.