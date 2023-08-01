The Killeen Police Department is inviting the public for a “Coffee with a Cop” event on Thursday.
The event takes place at the Starbucks on the 2600 block of Trimmier Road from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Killeen Police Department is inviting the public for a “Coffee with a Cop” event on Thursday.
The event takes place at the Starbucks on the 2600 block of Trimmier Road from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
The KPD recruiter, Officer Johnson, will also be at the event to answer any questions residents may have about applying for any of the vacancies the department offers.
KPD hopes to build relationships with the community on Thursday, and enjoy some drinks as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.