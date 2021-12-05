With a $1.9 million purchase authorization for the design of a reconstruction project that will encompass Watercrest and Willow Springs Road on the horizon, the city of Killeen is striving to make up for decades of lost time to address what has ballooned to over $160 million in much-needed reconstruction efforts.
Across the nation, cities both red and blue are discovering that the wild, precipitous expansion efforts of the 1980s are unsustainable, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers, a civil engineer focused cooperative established in 1852.
The uncompromising truth is that America is failing.
Since the inception of the American Society of Civil Engineer’s ASCE’s yearly “report card” in 1998, the United States has consistently received an average score of D or lower.
This year, the United States narrowly raised the bar, increasing its infrastructure score from a D to a C-. Its roadways, however, have scraped by with a depressingly low score of D.
Unfortunately, Killeen hardly fares better.
A 2019 survey from Transmap, a Columbus, Ohio-based firm, assigned a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) to each of Killeen’s streets, issuing an overall score at the end of the assessment. The PCI ranges on a scale of zero to 100; the higher the number, the better the road condition.
The assessment showed that the average PCI for all roads in the city of Killeen is 76, down from a 2012 survey that assigned Killeen an 81. And while Transmap describes a score of 76 as “satisfactory,” such a descriptor betrays the rapidness at which lower scores can begin to spiral out of control.
It also betrays the condition of some of Killeen’s worst roads — some of which received ratings as low as 20 — as well as the exponential nature of road decay.
According to the 2013 Transmap survey, a roadways loses 40% of its quality within 12 years. Over the next three years, it will lose 60 percent of its quality and move toward complete failure.
In 2017, then-City Manager Ron Olsen said that none of Killeen’s roads reached that mark, but it is hard to find another way to describe roads such as Bunny Trail and Stagecoach Road — both of which were hit hard by Winter Storm Uri.
How did we get here?
In 1930, Killeen had little more to enjoy than the rattle of the BNSF rail line.
It was only through the establishment of Camp Hood 12 years later — subsequently renamed Fort Hood — that Killeen had a tangible path toward expansion.
Fueled largely by soldiers, the city took advantage of the military installation and boomed, exploding from 1,300 residents in 1949 to well over 35,000 in 1970. By 1990, Killeen’s population had reached over 63,000. Today, 30 years later, the city enjoys a bustling population of 155,000 people.
In order to accommodate and exploit this growth, Killeen did what nearly every growing town did in the 1980s: It pushed outward, shoving and scrambling over itself in the name of affordable housing and lower utility rates.
And over the course of just 30 years, Killeen’s population density has dropped from over six people per square mile to just over three. For comparison, the Center for Sustainable Systems reported in 2021 that the average population density was 94 people per square mile.
This “fill-in-the-blanks” approach has thus far led to unmaterialized gains, high infrastructure costs, miles of unused roadway that rest incomplete in undeveloped subdivisions — “stubs” as they’re often called — and a city struggling to make ends meet.
A shortfall of almost $8 million caused widespread panic in 2016 — most often attributed to interim City Manager Ann Farris overbudgeting from the city’s revenue.
In 2018, the problem grew worse when Olson projected a $50 million shortfall over the next three decades, due primarily to a since-reworked employee retirement program.
Exacerbating the problem, and perhaps as a result of Killeen’s unslakable thirst for expansion, are what Kevin Shepherd, CEO of Dallas-based consulting company Verdunity, has criticized as “relaxed” development standards.
Moreover, current City Manager Kent Cagle has repeatedly lambasted the city for having “standards less than that of a country road” in certain areas.
All of this boils down to a lackadaisical response to a local problem that threatens to spiral out of control — low development standards have resulted in shoddy roads, which in turn force the city to spend millions every year in resurfacing and reconstruction.
recent efforts
Last year, Killeen, along with the rest of the nation, ground to a halt in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Killeen’s Executive Director of Communications Janell Ford has stated that “there has been no evidence of city roads or other infrastructure being pushed back due to the pandemic,” high demand has spread construction crews thin.
The straw that appeared to break the camel’s back was the double-whammy of both the COVID-19 pandemic and Winter Storm Uri, which resulted in a repeated freezing and thawing of Killeen’s roads, allowing water to seep into the asphalt and expand outward multiple times.
This process ravaged many of Killeen’s streets, resulting in as much as $40 million in repairs, according to City Manager Kent Cagle, on top of $120 million in reconstruction efforts that Cagle had already said would need to be addressed before the winter storms added to the burden.
The city of Killeen has 539 centerline miles (2,191 lane miles) of paved roadways with a total replacement value of $840.4 million, according to the 2017 Transmap survey, and the total cost of replacement, $160 million, equates to approximately 20% of the city’s roadways.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra has said multiple times that the current state of Killeen’s roads is a direct result of previous City Councils “kicking the can down the road.”
During the city council’s meeting with Verdunity in late June, Segarra said that previous City Councils have lacked the political will to stomach higher taxes or maintenance fees that the city says is necessary to pay for almost $160 million in reconstruction.
Thus far, the City Council has risen to meet the challenge in the form of an elevated $10 street maintenance fee and a $24 million bond, as well as an injection of $5.8 million to conduct milling and overlay services for nine roadways.
The street maintenance fee is expected to generate roughly $7.9 million, and can be broken down as follows:
In the first year, $4 out of every $10 generated by the fee will be used for pure maintenance — generating roughly $4 million in repair revenue and maintaining the city’s current CPI.
Another $2 is earmarked for debt service, or paying off the $24 million loan the City Council approved to get a jump-start on street repairs, while the remaining $4 is set aside for street reconstruction, and should in theory push down the city’s projected total of $160 million in reconstruction.
Assuming the city receives just $4 million a year in revenue to reconstruct its roadways, it will take over 33 years to receive the necessary funding to address every item without additional stimuli.
However, the passage of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure legislation, though controversial, will result in the injection of $1.2 trillion across the nation.
Texas, California, and New York will receive $25 billion each, according to a White House fact sheet regarding the bill, which is a per capita investment of $856 per Texas resident.
As one of the state’s more populous cities, Killeen should be set to receive a sizable portion of these funds, though an exact amount is yet unknown.
How the city will use funds, and whether it will put a majority of its funding into its streets or its water infrastructure is still to be seen.
