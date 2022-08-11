FORT HOOD — Families of soldiers were escorted to viewing areas on a Fort Hood firing range Thursday, where they were given a demonstration of Army gunnery training.
Spouses and children witnessed several rounds of fire from a Bradley Fighting Vehicle at Thursday’s family gunnery day at Fort Hood, hosted by the 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, which is part of the 1st Cavalry Division.
“I want to do that,” said 3-year-old Ember Rodarte after she squealed and held her ears when a Bradley fired its 25 mm gun.
Her dad, Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rodarte, brought his family to see and hear the big guns during this family-friendly event.
Battalion commander Lt. Col. Jay Ireland spoke to soldiers and their family members and reminded them of the significance of strong support at home.
“When soldiers are separated from their families for any length of time, we understand that it can be a hardship. Events like the one today can help share perspectives with loved ones and possibly give others a new respect for what their soldiers do,” Ireland said.
Targets in the sprawling firing range could be seen from the spectator bleachers at the top of a hill. About a dozen families watched on as Bradley Fighting Vehicles fired several rounds before backing down the berm to reload and locate a new target.
Each firing session shook the ground and produced a plume or two of black smoke. After firing, the Bradley drove down the hill toward a ridge about 500 yards away and repositioned. The movement of the bulky vehicle, which can reach a top speed of close to 40 mph, was surprising to the families watching on.
“These vehicles are very stealthy and can be used in many offensive and defensive situations,” said Capt.Gerald Prader, Commander of Combat Company.
