HARKER HEIGHTS — Betiale Hawkins, the Harker Heights Police Department officer appointed as deputy chief on Oct. 1, 2021, has been promoted to the position of interim chief of police, according to city officials.
Harker Heights Police Chief Phillip M. Gadd is retiring Friday.
After 45 years experience as a law enforcement officer, Gadd, 65, is walking away from a stellar career that encompassed service time with the FBI, the Killeen Police Department, and for the past seven and a half years, deputy chief with the Harker Heights Police Department and eventually the chief of HHPD since 2018.
Hawkins, 36, told the Herald that he has been in law enforcement for 16 years. In 2006, he began that career as a corrections officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was then hired by the Harker Heights Police Department in 2008.
During Hawkins’ tenure, he has served as a patrol officer, an assistant emergency coordinator and grant writer.
His supervisory roles have included assignments with crisis negotiations, field training, traffic, special operations, criminal investigations and patrol.
City Manager David Mitchell in an email received Wednesday praised Hawkins, saying, “The City learned what a superstar Betiale is during his time as deputy police chief. He has set the bar for transparency and community policing and is a person with high integrity and character. We are excited to announce that he will serve as interim police chief.”
Hawkins obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Tarleton State University and an associate degree in general studies from Central Texas College. He also graduated from the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership Command College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.