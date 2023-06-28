Comedian Aida Rodriguez will be performing her Don’t @ Me stand-up tour in Killeen on July 21-23, with a total of four shows for Central Texas residents.
“I am always excited to perform it’s my job and I love it.” Rodriguez said Tuesday in a phone interview with the Herald. “I heard that Killeen has a very diverse population, to have the military base and to have a lot of Puerto Ricans and Black people, a lot of Latinos, so I’m always excited to see everybody.”
Rodriguez is an American comedian, actress, writer and producer of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent. She got her start in the NBC show, “Last Comic Standing” from the eighth season in 2014.
She later had the opportunity to work for and with many other comedians and actresses, including Tiffany Haddish and Wanda Sykes in the Netflix series “They Ready.”
She recently appeared on HBO Max as well.
Rodriguez has always been a big advocate for women of color, speaking out against racism, misogyny and transforming her painful life stories into comedy that will have audiences of all ages wanting more.
Rodriguez said she is excited to visit the area and get a chance to explore and laugh with the audience who will be coming out to see her perform.
“I feel like my life story isn’t finished ... I mean, I’m just getting started,” Rodriguez said.
She will be performing four shows at the Twice as Funny comedy lounge, 420 E. Avenue C, with the following dates and times:
July 21 — 7:30 to 10 p.m.
July 21 — 10 p.m. to midnight
July 22 — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
July 22 — 10 p.m. to midnight.
(0) comments
