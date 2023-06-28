Comedian Preview.jpg

Comedian Aida Rodriguez will be performing her Dont @ Me stand-up show in Killeen for dates July 21-23 at the Twice as Funny comedy lounge.

Comedian Aida Rodriguez will be performing her Don’t @ Me stand-up tour in Killeen on July 21-23, with a total of four shows for Central Texas residents.

“I am always excited to perform it’s my job and I love it.” Rodriguez said Tuesday in a phone interview with the Herald. “I heard that Killeen has a very diverse population, to have the military base and to have a lot of Puerto Ricans and Black people, a lot of Latinos, so I’m always excited to see everybody.”

