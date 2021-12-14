Residents of Killeen who are wanting to work on a set of a film or television show will not have to wait any longer since the Brock Allen Casting agency is looking for extras for a new HBO Max limited series.
HBO Max is a streaming service that is similar to Netflix and Hulu.
The show is a period piece set in the 1970s and is based around a murder that happened in Central Texas, officials said, adding they are looking for local residents to be cast as extras in the show.
“We’re looking for anyone. Just be vaccinated, is all we ask,” said casting agent Andy Morris.
Shooting is being done in other Texas towns, and will begin in Killeen on Jan. 25 and will only be on that day. Extras will also be compensated for their time, but Morris did not have the dollar amount immediately available.
Residents who are interested in applying will need to send an e-mail to tvextrassubmissions@gmail.com with the subject line being “Killeen Extra.”
In the e-mail, prospective extras are also asked to include their full name, contact details, two recent color photos (one selfie and one full length), their COVID vaccination records, clothing and shoe size, height and weight, what city they reside in and their availability.
