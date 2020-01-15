The Harker Heights Stewart C. Meyer Public Library will be hosting its annual Health and Wellness Health Far on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In past years it was known as the Holistic Health Fair; this year it is being called the “New Year, New You 2020 Health Fair.”
The event is free and open to the public.
