Health Fair 2.jpg

Jeff Barnes, a student in the Licensed Massage Therapy program at Central Texas College, gives a chair massage during the Holistic Health Fair at the Stewart C. Meyer Library in Harker Heights in 2018.

The Harker Heights Stewart C. Meyer Public Library will be hosting its annual Health and Wellness Health Far on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In past years it was known as the Holistic Health Fair; this year it is being called the “New Year, New You 2020 Health Fair.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.