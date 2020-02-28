The Bell County Public Health director said Friday that there are no cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, in Bell County.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell said the county is working with local, state and federal officials, including Fort Hood, to continue situational awareness and preparedness.
There are also no cases of coronavirus in Coryell or Lampasas counties, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“The only 2019 coronavirus cases in Texas are the Americans returned from abroad on federal government flights who have been and remain under federal quarantine in San Antonio,” said Lara Anton, press officer with the department of health services. “There are no other cases in Texas.”
As Fort Hood soldiers continue to return from rotations in South Korea, Fort Hood officials said they do not anticipate quarantines yet.
“There is no change in procedures,” said Fort Hood spokesman Chris Haug via email.
The virus has been discovered in the southern part of South Korea, near Daegu. Fort Hood soldiers are currently at Camp Casey and Camp Humphreys, in the northern part of South Korea, Haug said.
“Due to the CDC procedures being done in Korea prior to redeployment we do not see the need for quarantine at this time,” Haug said via email.
Fort Hood soldiers are currently considered a low risk for contracting the virus.
Health officials provided the following for the public.
Safety tips to avoid contracting COVID-19 are:
Avoiding those who are ill
Staying home if you are ill
Cover your cough
Wash your hands regularly
Avoid touching your face
Robison-Chadwell reminded residents it is still flu season.
Visit the health district’s website at www.bellcountyhealth.org for any updates. Social media users can also follow the health district on Facebook.
