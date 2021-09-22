The Heart of Texas Hospice group is hosting a group memorial service at 6 p.m Thursday, at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 South FM 116.
Led by Chaplin David McGheny, the service is an annual celebration for those served by the Heart of Texas Hospice.
“It’s just a time to celebrate all those that we had the honor of serving,” McGheny said Wednesday.
Participants at the service will be able to share memories of their loved ones with others. The service will include the lighting of a candle for each patient that has died in the past year.
