A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.
Temperatures in the Killeen area could reach as high as 106 degrees today and Monday, according to the forecast which was published at 10:58 a.m.
Heat index values today could reach as high as 109, the forecast shows.
Early projections show temperatures to remain in triple digits through Friday. According to the latest forecast, the next day that temperatures are projected to drop below 100 is Saturday.
There is no rain in the current forecast.
Much of Bell County is listed as being in moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which released its most recent data on Tuesday.
All of Coryell and Lampasas counties remained in abnormally dry conditions.
As of Sunday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the elevation of Belton Lake is 593.46 feet — 0.54 feet below normal — and the elevation of Stillhouse Hollow Lake is 621.39 feet — 0.61 feet below normal.
Projected high and low temperatures through Friday are:
- Today: High 106, Low 79
- Monday: High 106, Low 78
- Tuesday: High 103, Low 78
- Wednesday: High 101, Low 76
- Thursday: High 100, Low 76
- Friday: High 100, Low 77
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.