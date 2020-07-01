A heat advisory is currently in effect for Central Texas and lasting until 7 p.m. Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. Heat index values for the next several days are expected to be several points above 100 degrees.
The skies are expected to be sunny and hot heading into the weekend, according to the NWS.
Today the high temperature could rise to 95 degrees while the low temperature could hit 78 degrees. Heat index values today are expected to be as high as 105 degrees.
The high temperature will reach 99 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 74 degrees. Heat index values today are expected to be as high as 102 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 100 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 76 degrees.
On Saturday the high temperature is expected to reach 99 degrees while the low temperature is expected to hit 75 degrees.
The high temperature on Sunday is expected to reach 97 degrees while the overnight low is expected to drop to 74 degrees.
On Monday the high temperature is expected to reach 97 degrees. The low temperature is expected to hit 75 degrees.
With temperatures frequently in the high-90s degrees there are several safety tips to keep in mind.
Seek out air conditioning. Just a few hours in the chilly air will help your body manage heat better.
Eat light. The best foods for hot days are cool, light and easy on the stomach. A hot, heavy meal will make you feel warmer. Chilled fruit and crisp salads are good options.
Sip plenty of water. Your body loses a lot of fluid when you sweat, so it’s easy to become dehydrated in hot temperatures. Be sure to drink enough water and avoid sugary beverages, which can make your body lose fluid.
Dress for the heat. Wear loose, breathable, light-colored clothing. When you go outside, don a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect your face from the sun.
For other extreme heat related safety tips, go to www.weather.gov/safety/heat or www.redcross.org/news/article/Heat-Safety-Red-Cross-Offers-Safety-Steps-When-Temperatures-Soar.
