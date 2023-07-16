Another week of temperatures over 100 is expected for the Killeen-area as the heat wave continues. A heat advisory is also in effect through 9 p.m. Monday as residents in the area try to keep cool despite another week of triple digit temperatures.
“There might be some relief come next weekend, but it’s too early to tell,” Meteorologist Matt Bishop said Sunday. “The ridge of high-pressure looks like it will be weakening and that should bring temperatures down a bit.”
Although Bishop couldn’t say with any confidence that rain might be in the forecast, he did say this hot weather is just typical for the area in mid-July.
“It’s just hot,” Bishop concluded.
Monday, look for a high temperature to be near 105 as the south southwest winds that came through last week diminish.
According to Bishop, heat-index values will not be as high, due to the lack of moisture rising from the ground. Monday evening will be mostly clear with a low around 77. Mild winds from the south, southeast at around 10 mph will gust to 20 mph at times.
The heat will remain Tuesday under sunny skies with a high expected near 105 again. South, southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph should remain throughout the day, gusting to 30 mph at times. Overnight the low temperature will be around 78.
Under sunny skies, Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to be near 104 as winds move out of the south at 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times. In the evening, the low Wednesday is expected to be around 76 as winds remain, gusting to 30 mph at times.
The high temperature Thursday is expected to be near 103 as south winds continue at 15 mph. Overnight it will be mostly clear and the low is expected to be around 76.
Friday’s plan on mostly sunny and hot conditions with a high near 103. The overnight low will drop to only 79 under mostly clear skies.
Saturday, temperatures are predicted to be near 103 under sunny skies.
