Another week of temperatures over 100 is expected for the Killeen-area as the heat wave continues. A heat advisory is also in effect through 9 p.m. Monday as residents in the area try to keep cool despite another week of triple digit temperatures.

“There might be some relief come next weekend, but it’s too early to tell,” Meteorologist Matt Bishop said Sunday. “The ridge of high-pressure looks like it will be weakening and that should bring temperatures down a bit.”

