This week’s forecast starts with a heat advisory for many counties including Bell accordint to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth. It is expected to last through 8 p.m. Monday.
“This is very typical for Central Texas with a ridge of high pressure over the entire state,” Meteorologist Steve Fano said Sunday. “With the longer days of summer it keeps hot air trapped under the dome.”
Fano said there are no record breaking temperatures in this area and the weather pattern will continue for the next few days.
With temperatures predicted to be over 100 for the next seven days, forecasters caution residents to stay indoors during the heat of the day.
The high temperature for Monday will be near 104 with mild south southwest winds from 10 -15 mph. Overnight temperatures will cool to around 78 with winds continuing from the south.
Clear and hot for Tuesday with the high temperature near 104 again and mild winds from the south southwest. Tuesday night the forecast is for a low around 76.
Wednesday, it will be sunny and hot with temperatures near 105 during the day. Winds will continue from the south between 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
Wednesday night temperatures will cool to around 75 and gusty winds could reach 30 mph overnight.
Plan for sunny and hot conditions on Thursday with the temperature expected to be near 103. Thursday’s low overnight will be around 76 under mostly clear conditions.
Friday will also be sunny and hot with a high near 102. The low overnight is expected to be near 76.
“There is good news,” Fano said. “Models are showing a change in the weather pattern possible by next weekend,” Fano said.
Saturday is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 101, but there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms as temperatures cool in the afternoon. Overnight it will be partly cloudy with a low near 77.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms continue into Sunday with the high near 99.
