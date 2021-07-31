A heat advisory was issued for Killeen on Saturday as temperatures began to climb into the triple digits.
According to Steve Fano, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, the NWS issues heat advisories if the daily high or general heat index is 103 degrees for two consecutive days.
“We’re still undecided about putting together an advisory for tomorrow, but it’ll be pretty hot,” Fano said.
Today aside, this week is set to cool off by at least 10 degrees.
“There’s a weak cold front coming in this week,” Fano said. “So you’re looking at highs in the low 90s for much of the week.”
With that cold front also comes a chance for rain. According to the National Weather Service, Monday and Tuesday will have a roughly 40% chance for thunderstorms, with an additional 70% chance of rain showers set for Tuesday.
With all of the rain potential for next week, drought seems unlikely, but it is still possible that parts of Texas will remain parched.
“The past few months have done a lot to deal with drought, but if we don’t get this rain next week, then we might have to start looking out,” Fano said.
