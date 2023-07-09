The National Weather Service-Fort Worth has issued a heat advisory through 9 p.m. Monday for Central Texas including Bell County.
According to the website, heat index values are expected to be 105 to 111. “Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” according to NWS.
High temperatures all this week are expected to be over 100 under clear skies.
Monday morning, conditions are expected to be sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values may be as high as 108. South southeast wind will be mild at 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest.
Overnight, the Killeen-area can expect a chance of sprinkles before 7 p.m. under partly cloudy skies, the low temperature is expected to be around 78 with south southwest winds continuing at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will be a repeat with temperatures near 101. South winds continue around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph at times. Tuesday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 78. South wind are expected at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday will also be sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Mostly clear conditions continue overnight, with a low around 77. South wind will be around all day and into the nighttime hours at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursdays high will be near 101 as south winds continue 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The overnight temperature is expected to be around 76 under mostly clear skies.
Friday and Saturday are expected to be sunny and hot with highs near 102 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
