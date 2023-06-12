According to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth, the Killeen-area is in for a seven-day stretch of higher than normal triple-digit temperatures.
“The heat-index is a combination of heat and humidity so the moisturre in the air makes it feel hotter,” Meteorologist Monique Sellars said Monday. “After Tuesday, temperatures will be in the 100s into the beginning of next week.”
Tuesday there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The day will be mostly sunny with a high near 96, but the heat index value will make it feel like 104. Mild south-southwesterly winds will blow around 10 mph with gust as high as 20 mph at times. Overnight the temperature should drop to around 75.
Wednesday the high is expected to reach 100 with a heat index value of 104. Mild winds will continue from the south and overnight lows expected near 75.
Thursday there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., but the day will be sunny and hot with a high near 102. The low overnight should be around 76 with south winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times.
Friday, the high is expected to reach 104 under sunny skies. Mild southwesterly winds will blow at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. The low overnight is expected to be 78.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 104. The forecast overnight is 77 under partly cloudy skies.
Sunday and Monday should repeat with a high expected near 103 and a low overnight around 77.
