According to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth, the Killeen-area is in for a seven-day stretch of higher than normal triple-digit temperatures.

“The heat-index is a combination of heat and humidity so the moisturre in the air makes it feel hotter,” Meteorologist Monique Sellars said Monday. “After Tuesday, temperatures will be in the 100s into the beginning of next week.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.