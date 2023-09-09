A seemingly endless bout of heat helped shatter yet another record for the Killeen area Friday, as temperatures soared to 107. The oppressive heat broke the previous Sept. 8 record high by eight degrees. The previous record high, 99 degrees, was recorded in 1997, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater.
Not only did the heat help set a new high temperature record Friday, it also helped set the highest overnight low recorded for that date. The overnight low from Friday into Saturday was 80 degrees, breaking the previous Sept.-8-to-Sept.-9 record highest low of 78, recorded in 1965.
The temperature on Saturday, which was recorded on the hour, got as high as 104, though Prater said the NWS would not have the actual max temperature for Saturday until overnight when all data is collected.
Relief appears to be on the way, however.
For the first time in a few months, the National Weather Service forecast shows projected high temperatures below 100 — and for the entire upcoming week, to boot.
The National Weather Service is predicting a high of 97 Sunday. After that, the temperature is supposed to drop off into the low 90s throughout the week and upper 80s by the weekend.
“Monday into Tuesday is really when we’ll get that push of much cooler temperatures while the front moves through late Monday night into Tuesday,” Prater said.
The cold front also brings with it increasing chances of rain.
“Of course, this is six (to) seven days out so there will be changes,” Prater said. “But it looks like we will have cooler temperatures all throughout the week.”
Rain chances will be between 20-40% through Thursday and around 50% on Friday, according to the latest forecast.
Prater said that the cooler temperatures and higher rain chances are not necessarily an indication that the high-pressure system that has sat atop much of the country is dissipating but that it is shifting.
“What’s happening is that it’s starting to weaken and shift more westward,” she said. “When it weakens and shifts westward, we’re not under the influence of the ridge as much as we were over the summer. So, the long-wave troughs of lower pressure and cooler temperatures and rain chances will be able to sweep down further south.”
