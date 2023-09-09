Weather

Nicole Johnson, left, Stephanie Moses, center and Naomi Lea fan themselves off in the triple digit heat Saturday at the annual Food, Wine and Brew Fest at the Harker Heights Community Park.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

A seemingly endless bout of heat helped shatter yet another record for the Killeen area Friday, as temperatures soared to 107. The oppressive heat broke the previous Sept. 8 record high by eight degrees. The previous record high, 99 degrees, was recorded in 1997, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater.

Not only did the heat help set a new high temperature record Friday, it also helped set the highest overnight low recorded for that date. The overnight low from Friday into Saturday was 80 degrees, breaking the previous Sept.-8-to-Sept.-9 record highest low of 78, recorded in 1965.

