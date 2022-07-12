Bell County 9-1-1 dispatchers have received more calls for heat-related reasons in recent days than in previous years as triple-digit temperatures continue to bake Central Texas.
In 2021, between July 1 through 11, Bell County received 12 heat-related calls from residents in Nolanville, Harker Heights and Killeen, according to data from the Bell County Communications Center.
This year, that number more than doubled to 31 heat-related 9-1-1 calls during the same time period, the data shows.
Bell County remains under an excessive heat warning — the highest heat-related advisory issued by the National Weather Service — due to heat index values, what the air actually feels like, being up to 110 degrees daily.
“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illness, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the NWS warning states.
The warning expires at 9 p.m. Tuesday, but a heat advisory will remain in effect until Wednesday at 9 p.m.
Meteorologists are warning of heat-related health dangers — including heat exhaustion and heat stroke — associated with the ongoing record-breaking heat.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, muscle cramps, headache and fainting, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information on heat -related illness symptoms and what to do visit https://bit.ly/3NYtj1T.
