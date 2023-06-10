WEATHER Graphic

Following a month of mild temperatures and a wet spring, summer appears to be coming with a vengeance, as the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area is expected to get blasted with a triple-digit heat wave.

Temperatures are expected to creep above 100 Sunday and could do so on Tuesday (100), Wednesday (102), Thursday (104) and Friday (104).

