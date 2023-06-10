Following a month of mild temperatures and a wet spring, summer appears to be coming with a vengeance, as the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area is expected to get blasted with a triple-digit heat wave.
Temperatures are expected to creep above 100 Sunday and could do so on Tuesday (100), Wednesday (102), Thursday (104) and Friday (104).
“Take all necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water, if possible take frequent breaks in the A/C, and avoid spending time outdoors during the hottest part of the day,” the National Weather Service reported on its website.
Heat index values could reach as high as near 110 this week.
Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said triple-digit heat appears to be starting earlier of late.
“Unfortunately, it’s just kind of par for the course for this time of year,” Sellers said Saturday. “This is actually about the time of year that we got (the heat wave) last year, so this is just kind of becoming the new normal, unfortunately, that we’re starting to see these heat waves more in June instead of July.
Rains from the last month also considerably helped drought conditions that gripped Central Texas since last year’s drought.
The heat wave could cause drought conditions to worsen.
“It’s always a possibility,” Sellers said. “Your summer months are typically your dryer months ... The Climate Prediction Center has kind of backed off on expecting that drought to persist or get worse for the next couple months. It looks like right now they have it as ‘remains but improves.’”
Based on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas six-day forecast, there should be enough capacity to meet the demand during the hot week, but there is little margin on some days. For example, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the forecasted demand is 80,803 megawatts, with the seasonal capacity being 87,958 megawatts.
One megawatt of electricity can power about 200 Texas homes during periods of peak demand, according to ERCOT.
Earlier this month, ERCOT rolled out the Texas Advisory and Notification System — or TXANS — it will use to, among other things, raise awareness earlier of future possible periods of higher demand and tighter grid conditions.
ERCOT officials said last week that the grid should operate reliably throughout the summer, but not everyone is convinced, according to Spectrum News.
