Residents can expect another hot week as highs stay above 100 through next week with a heat index value as high as 107. A heat advisory has been issued for the Killeen-Fort Cavazos Area through 9 p.m. Wednesday by the National Weather Service.
Matt Bishop with the National Weather Service-Fort Worth said it will be hot, but Killeen won’t be breaking any records.
“It’s a typical hot streak at least for the rest of the week,” Bishop said.
Monday’s high came in at 103 with an overnight low of 77. Tuesday’s temperatures will not be much different with a high of 102 and a low of 79. A south wind will range from 5 to 15 mph throughout the day with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday’s high will be 103 with a low 78. Southerly winds will blow from 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday and Friday is more of the same with both days sporting a high of 102 and a low of 77. Both days will also feature south winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday will see a high of 102 with a low of 77 and Sunday’s high will be 101 with a low of 77.
Bishop said the area might see a break in the heat late this weekend or early next week with slight chances of rain.
The City of Killeen has not announced any plans to open cooling centers this week, as of Monday.
“As of right now, the city has no plans to open ‘enhanced cooling centers,’” said Killeen Communications Officer Marcus Hood. “However, we also continue to remind residents that City buildings are public and residents are allowed to seek shelter in those buildings like City Hall and libraries for air or heat during business hours throughout the year, if needed.”
