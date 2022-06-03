There is no denying that the weather of Texas is unpredictable but the blistering heat the area is all too familiar with is making a comeback this weekend.
Temperatures are expected to shoot up to 101 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.
The heat will begin to creep in this weekend on Saturday with a temperature of 94 degrees before climbing up to 98 degrees on Sunday.
But with the hot weather, National Weather Service of Fort Worth meteorologist Matt Stalley said that the chances for rain are pretty low.
“Good chance you’ll stay pretty dry this weekend,” Stalley said.
Another meteorologist with NWS, David Bonnette, tells readers to brush up on the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
“Limit your time in the sun and have plenty of water to hold you over,” Bonnette said.
According to Healthline.com, the symptoms of heat exhaustion are: general weakness, increased sweating, light-headedness, and clammy skin.
With heat stroke, the symptoms are: a body temperature of over 104 degrees, rapid and strong heart rate or pulse, loss of consciousness, unusual behavior, and red dry hot skin.
Don’t forget to also wear sunscreen if you do plan to be outdoors for a prolonged period of time.
