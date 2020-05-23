Killeen may reach its average May rainfall in the next four days alone, according to the National Weather Service on Saturday.
Sarah Barnes, a NWS meteorologist, said the Killeen area could see up to 4 inches of rain through Wednesday. The average May rainfall for the Killeen Skylark Field is 4.02 inches, she said.
Data from the month of May at Skylark Field has been unreliable, so Barnes could not provide the total rainfall amount so far for Killeen.
Rain will be spotty until around Sunday night with increasing chances into Monday, according to the forecast from Saturday afternoon.
If the storms moving through produce 4 inches of rain or more, Barnes said flooding could be a threat.
While nonstop rain is not expected, Barnes said residents can expect multiple rounds of heavy rain.
Historically, May is one of the wettest months for Killeen.
The rains could cool things off slightly as temperatures for much of the week are projected to be in the low 80s.
Expected temperatures and sky conditions through Thursday are:
- Today: High 91, Low 73 — 20% chance of thunderstorms
- Sunday: High 85, Low 68 — 30 to 60% chance of thunderstorms
- Memorial Day: High 81, Low 67 — 70% chance of thunderstorms
- Tuesday: High 81, Low 64 — 60% chance of thunderstorms
- Wednesday: High 81, Low 65 — 40% chance of thunderstorms
- Thursday: High 83, Low 65 — 50% chance of thunderstorms
As of 1 p.m. Saturday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported the elevation of Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake as being above normal.
Belton Lake’s elevation is 594.61 feet — 0.61 feet higher than normal — and Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s elevation is 622.55 feet — 0.55 feet above normal — according to the Corps of Engineers’ websites for the lakes.
