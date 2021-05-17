Heavy rain fell for a quick period Monday afternoon as a strong storm moved across Central Texas.
On Monday, as of around 5:30 p.m., the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport had reported 0.66 inches of rain, similar to the 0.72 it recorded on Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service forecast, today’s rain chances are 100%, decreasing slightly into the evening.
Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said rainfall over the next seven days could total 3 to 5 inches in most places. Some isolated areas could see greater than 6 inches.
On Sunday, some areas of Bell County, especially near Interstate 35, saw around 3 inches of rain, Sanchez said.
Rain chances remain in the forecast through Monday.
Drought Conditions
According to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, only a portion of Bell County is abnormally dry, the lowest level of drought severity. A small sliver of Bell County, which appears to include Killeen, is under moderate drought conditions.
At its peak a few weeks ago, Bell County was entirely in moderate drought conditions, with the area around Killeen in severe drought conditions.
For Coryell County, which has suffered the brunt of the early drought, conditions have also improved. According to the latest data, the large portion of the county, which also encompasses Gatesville, that has been affected the worst, is now under severe drought conditions. At its peak, that area had been in extreme conditions.
The rest of the county, including Copperas Cove, is currently in moderate drought conditions.
In Lampasas County, much of the area is seeing abnormally dry conditions, an improvement from the peak when much of the county was under severe drought conditions. A portion of the northeaster part of the county that borders Coryell is in moderate drought conditions.
Lake Levels
Stillhouse Hollow Lake and Belton Lake are both reporting elevation levels above normal.
As of Sunday, the elevation of Stillhouse Hollow was being measured at 622.4 feet, just above the normal of 622 feet.
At Belton Lake, the elevation was being reported at 595.57 feet, above the normal of 594 feet.
