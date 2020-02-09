Temperatures are expected to remain relatively cool throughout the coming week, with highs typically remaining around the mid 50s and lows in the high-30-to-low-40 range. There are also some high rain chances later in the week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Despite receiving rainfall several times over the past two weeks, the Killeen area has only received 1.84 inches of rain according to measurements taken at the Killeen/Fort Hood regional airport. As such, the U.S. Drought Monitor Map still shows most of Bell County - including the Killeen area - as being under severe drought conditions.
Today's temperatures are expected to reach a high of 70 degrees and a low of 51 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms today.
On Monday the high temperature is expected to drop a bit, reaching 54 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 43 degrees. A 70% chance of rain will move through the area Monday during the day and last into the evening.
The high temperature is expected to hit 48 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 41 degrees. There is an 80% chance of rain for the area Tuesday during the day and into the evening.
On Wednesday the high temperature could climb back to 57 degrees while the low temperature could hit 39 degrees. There is an 80% chance of rain during the day Wednesday, dropping to a 30% chance overnight. There is also a possibility of snow flurries Wednesday night due to the low temperature.
The high temperature will only reach 58 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 37 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 58 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 43 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.