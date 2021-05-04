Frequent flashes of lightning brightened the sky Monday evening. Winds gusted as high as 25 mph in some places, and a swift moving storm system dropped more than an inch of rain in less than two hours.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport reported a total of 1.1 inches of rainfall from Monday’s storms that sparked severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches across Central Texas.
The Killeen area reported 1.25 inches of rain during last week’s storms.
Looking ahead, skies should stay sunny or mostly sunny through Friday. Residents could feel wind gusts as high as 30 mph Saturday.
High temperatures should remain in the mid- to upper-80s, the National Weather Service forecast shows.
Lake levels
Stillhouse Hollow Lake level had an elevation of 622.06 feet on Tuesday, just over the lake’s normal elevation of 622 feet.
Belton Lake level was 593.67 feet, about one-third of a foot lower than the lake’s normal level of 594 feet.
Temperatures
- Wednesday: High 78, Low 57
- Thursday: High 82, Low 59
- Friday: High 85, Low 67
- Saturday: High 86, Low 71
- Sunday: High 88, Low 71
