Update, 2 p.m. Tuesday: Heavy rainfall and street flooding was reported in Killeen-Harker Heights area.
“Thunderstorms are expected across the region this afternoon and tonight. Some storms will be capable of producing heavy rain and localized flooding," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook alert was issued for Bell, Coryell, Milam, Falls, McLennan and Lampasas counties.
Killeen’s future remains cloudy — at least for the next week.
A cold front is expected to move through the area on Tuesday, which could bring with it around an inch or more of much-needed rain and cooler temperatures, Meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said Monday.
“Killeen is at least 14 inches behind schedule,” Huckaby said. “On average, Killeen sees about 21 inches of rain by August.”
There is a 70% chance of thunderstorms Tuesday, and a 60% chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances are projected to fall as the week progresses, down to a 20% chance on Thursday night.
A drought information statement from the National Weather Service released Saturday said a “wet pattern” is expected to continue into September. According to the report, Killeen has only received 7 inches of rain as of August.
“The extraordinarily hot and exceptionally dry summer enhanced both water usage and evaporation from the region`s reservoirs, many of which lost more than 10 percent of their conservation volume since the beginning of June,” the report said.
Weekly forecast
Thunderstorms are expected from Tuesday morning to Wednesday night, Huckaby said. Weather is otherwise expected to be partly sunny, with highs between 85 and 90 degrees through Sunday. Lows this week hover around 75 degrees on Tuesday night, and may drop as low as 70 degrees Saturday night. Humidity will remain high as southerly winds blow into the area around the middle of the week, and though thunderstorms are anticipated, Huckaby said the National Weather Service does not anticipate “severe weather patterns,” though he emphasized that the NWS will continue to monitor local weather patterns and issue warnings as necessary.
