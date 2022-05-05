A line of heavy thunderstorms rolled into the Killeen area late Thursday morning and brought along damage and power outages throughout the day.
On Danielle Drive, in south Killeen, a house was struck by lightning Thursday afternoon, causing the roof to catch fire, the Killeen Fire Department confirmed.
The scene was almost surreal as firemen tried to get the fire under control in a heavy rain storm as flash flooding in the street caused trash cans to float by.
Residents of the neighborhood braved the weather to watch the scene as police cordoned off the section of the street.
“We had one fire to an unoccupied single-family residential home in the Splawn Ranch subdivision that appears to be the result of a lightning strike,” Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said in a statement to the Herald on Thursday.
“Hail throughout the city was unremarkable, with size being noticeably smaller than a pea, and was not large enough to cause damage,”
Around 2 p.m., users on social media reported dime-sized hail in Copperas Cove, but it appeared the quarter-sized hail the National Weather Service said was possible never made its way to Killeen.
Around 3 p.m. Thursday, about 5,000 households in the Killeen-Harker Heights area were without power, according to electricity provider Oncor’s power outage online map, https://stormcenter.oncor.com/. Power was expected to be restored by later that night.
The Killeen area was under severe thunderstorm warnings and a tornado watch for much of the day.
With the stormy weather gone, the National Weather Service is expecting the Killeen area to see some summer-like heat today and in the days ahead.
“We’re looking at potential heat records for your area,” said Monique Sellers, a NWS meteorologist.
Thursday’s Killeen rain totals were between an inch and 1.5 inches, Sellers said, adding it could be higher but they have a lack of authorization sites at Skylark Field.
Friday will see a high of 90 degrees with both Saturday and Sunday reaching a high of 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.