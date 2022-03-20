As the temperatures began to rise on the first day of spring, conditions in the area are becoming a little more dryer.
Grass fires are pretty common to the area as there was a small grass fire near Onion Road on Wednesday from a recreational vehicle catching fire and another grass fire on Sunday in Harker Heights near Wal-Mart on West Stan Schlueter Loop, but the Harker Heights Fire Department was able to quickly put the fire out.
With the heavy rains coming in Monday, there is a possibility that it may improve the drought conditions of the area.
“It will improve the conditions but I am not sure if it will change the category, though,” National Weather Service meteorologist Madison Gordon said.
The U.S. Drought Monitor places Killeen and the surrounding area in the severe drought category.
Rains are expected to bring in an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain, according to Gordon. Temperatures will also continue to be on the rise in the area and with temperatures possibly reaching the low 80-degree range on the weekend.
Central Texans seems like they can finally rejoice as winter is no longer in sight, for now.
