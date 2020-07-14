Former Air Force helicopter pilot Mary ‘MJ’ Hegar was leading state Sen. Royce West with 52% of the vote Tuesday evening in the Democratic runoff for U.S Senate.
The unofficial results were not available as of presstime as 2,056 of 3,180 total polling locations reported and mail-in votes were still being counted.
West of Dallas and Hegar of Round Rock are vying for a chance to face incumbent John Cornyn in November.
As of presstime, Hegar had 412,588 of votes and West had 378,284, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
Cornyn won the Republican nomination with 76.3% of the vote back in February. His campaign ran 60-second radio advertisements that spoke negatively of both candidates calling West “too liberal for Texas” and claiming Hegar could not give a firm stance on issues.
Hegar and West faced off on June 29 during their final debate. It was the first day of early voting.
West called out Hegar for donating to Cornyn’s campaign in 2011 and said that she participated in the 2016 Republican primary. Hegar responded by saying that she donated to Cornyn “because I couldn’t get a meeting with him if I wasn’t on his donor list,” according to the Tribune article.
Hegar said she believed that Cornyn was the real winner of the debate between Hegar and West, according to the article.
