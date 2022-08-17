The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is looking for more volunteers to join the Harker Heights team this upcoming tax season.
According to Joe Pettibon, the district coordinator for Central Texas, training will be provided for volunteers starting in January. The program will begin in February and will run through April.
“We are looking for compassionate and friendly people to join our volunteer team,” Pettibon said. “We had to close down our Heights site due to COVID-19 so we lost most of our volunteers. Now that we are opening up again we have a lot of positions we need to fill.”
The program is looking for individuals to volunteer virtually or in person in a number of roles, including:
Counselors, who work with taxpayers directly by filling out tax returns. If you have no previous experience, you’ll get the training you need and will also receive IRS certification.
Client Facilitators, who welcome taxpayers, help organize their paperwork, and manage the overall flow of service.
Technology Coordinators, who manage computer equipment, ensure taxpayer data is secure, and provide technical assistance to volunteers.
Leadership and Administrative volunteers, who make sure program operations run smoothly, manage volunteers, and maintain quality control.
Communications Coordinators, who promote the program to prospective volunteers and taxpayers.
Pettibon said there is a big demand for bilingual speakers in all roles and even dedicated interpreters who can help the volunteers as needed. There is currently no limit to who can volunteer.
“Our volunteers come from a variety of industries and span from retirees to college students,” Pettibon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.