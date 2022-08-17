Tax Day surge

Tax preparers keep busy Monday at an office inside the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Lowes Boulevard in Killeen. Customers cited a lack of documentation as the main reason for their procrastination in filing.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is looking for more volunteers to join the Harker Heights team this upcoming tax season.

According to Joe Pettibon, the district coordinator for Central Texas, training will be provided for volunteers starting in January. The program will begin in February and will run through April.

