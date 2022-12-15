HARKER HEIGHTS — Based on the crowded parking lot and comments from customers after eating at Harker Heights’ new Black Bear Diner, it is the place to eat.
The restaurant’s manager, Anatolio Trinidad describes the food as home-cooked, comfort and classic American food. He said that people love them for all of their food, but their home-style biscuits are a very popular menu item.
Trinidad said the restaurant has received a very good response from the community.
He said the restaurant has already been able to employee over 100 employees so far. “We are still looking for good candidates in every area, to join the company” Trinidad said previously.
The Black Bear Diner is in the building that previously housed Richard Rawlings’ Garage on Central Texas Expressway.
The California-based franchise has over 150 locations nationwide, including 15 in Texas.
