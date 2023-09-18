A boil-water notice issued by the City of Harker Heights on Saturday has been lifted.
Residents at the following properties no longer need to boil water for personal use. They include:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A boil-water notice issued by the City of Harker Heights on Saturday has been lifted.
Residents at the following properties no longer need to boil water for personal use. They include:
1616 - 1803 Harley Drive
1714 - 1804 South Ann Blvd.
1701 - 1705 Redwood Drive
801 - 810 Cagle Lane
According to an email from the City of Harker Heights, normal water usage may resume immediately. Service has been restored, and all water quality tests have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling.
For additional information or questions, call the Public Works Department at 254-953-5649,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.