Harker Heights City Council candidate Lynda Nash hosted a town hall on community services and northside development Saturday.
The event took place at Pull Up-N-Eat Restaurant in Harker Heights, drawing a small crowd and community members from the north side of the city.
The town hall featured a panel of speakers including Philemon Brown of Who’s Your Voice KISD, Deonta Davis of Make a Way for Wellness, Inc. , and Lolita Gilmore from Teach Them to Love Outreach & Ministries.
The panel discussed what community resources are difficult to access in north Harker Heights and how the community can find solutions.
