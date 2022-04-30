HARKER HEIGHTS — The St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights held its second Spring Fest, which saw a sizable turnout on Saturday.
Donna Perry, a church member, helped organized both the Spring Fest along with the live auction and raffle.
“We had a festival back in ‘18 and we wanted to do another in ‘20 but with COVID that had to be delayed,” Perry said, “But here we are in ‘22, and we are doing it for so that we can purchase more supplies and earn more money so people can go on religious trips.”
While the Herald was at the event, there was over a 100 people in attendance and watching a performance from Lily’s Hosanna Dance Group, which the group’s director, Kim Lily, describes as “Korean traditional and worship dance.”
The church’s priest, the Rev. Richard O’Rourke, remarked how amazed he was with the event’s turnout.
“I’m surprised at the big turnout and it’s just well prepared. We got everything here,” O’Rourke said.
Anna Kefauver attended along with her mom Heike Mathis and 2-year-old daughter Ellie Aparicio.
“I enjoy when the community has events that is open to the public, and I enjoyed watching the dancers and being able to taste different foods and enjoy the music,” Kefauver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.