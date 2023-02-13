Hopes were high at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Monday night as the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce doled out a host of awards to influential individuals and outstanding businesses at its annual banquet.
“It’s always great to come together and celebrate our local businesses and individuals who have impacted our community,” said Chamber President Gina Pence, who spoke to the Herald on Monday night. “That’s what the Harker Heights Community Celebration is all about.”
Netting the coveted Large and Small Business of the Year awards were All American Chevrolet of Killeen and Steven and Kristen Rossler of Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue, respectively.
The dealership earned the prize because of its community involvement and support of local organizations and events.
“This team donated $5,300, to the family of a local firefighter who was in an accident and lost his life,” Pence said, in her presentation of the awards.
To win the Small Business of the Year award, a business must have fewer than 25 employees and demonstrate excellence.
“This husband-and-wife team are the perfect example of a small business who, through their independent entrepreneurial spirit, play a vital role in building the community and the economy in Harker Heights,” Pence said in her presentation. “They focus on making their hometown community a place for all to call the Bright Star of Central Texas by supporting our soldiers, first responders, healthcare workers and local businesses.”
Erika Harriman, owner of Texas Tykes Daycare, became the 2022 Ambassador of the Year because of her enthusiastic spirit of volunteerism.
“This year’s Ambassador has gone above and beyond while demonstrating extraordinary dedication, involvement and initiative enhancing the ambassador program between the chamber and the community,” Pence said.
“This individual knows the value of participation and volunteerism. Her enthusiasm for our community shines bright as we welcome new members to the chamber. She is always promoting and assisting business partners to help maximize their chamber membership and help them grow.”
