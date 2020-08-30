BELTON – The owners of the RV Basin Resort are planning to expand their services with luxury cottages and an improved outdoor recreation concept for 2021.
Gina Pence, president and CEO of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, is excited about the planned project and what it means for the local area.
“This project will take Harker Heights outdoor recreation to a whole new level,” she said.
According to Pence, the concept features recreational living at its finest, including walking trails, indoor and outdoor pools, community events and grilling areas.
While the RV Basin Resort is currently open for guests who would like to use one of their RV spots, the luxury cottages are expected to be completed by fall 2021.
The locally owned and operated RV park is located at 10502 FM-2410, in Belton, just 2.5 miles from I-14 and 4 miles from 1-35.
Pence said there had not been similar projects in the past that both impacted recreation and tourism.
Although the project won’t be finished until next year, Pence is confident local families will enjoy the new recreational option.
“Currently, people are planning road trips to national parks, campgrounds, and experiencing our very own Dana Peak Park, located in Harker Heights, just to get out of the house,” Pence said. “I truly believe that families are enjoying being unplugged from their busy lives.”
With a recent uptick in RV tourism due to social distancing measures and travel bans, Pence expects similar projects in the Killeen-Fort Hood area to follow.
“I personally think that Central Texas will continue to see projects like the RV Basin Park & Luxury Cottages, providing more options for consumers to unplug and enjoy life,” she said.
The added attraction also comes in handy for the chamber’s planning process concerning the solar eclipse in 2024.
Central Texas is considered one of the prime locations to view the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
“The chamber’s tourism department will begin planning for the solar eclipse event,” Pence said.
