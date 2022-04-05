The Delano Family was among the many award recipients at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce ceremony Monday night in Killeen. The Delano family has a long history of public service in the Central Texas community.
Previously known as the city’s “annual banquet,” this year’s awards ceremony sought to “Achieve New Heights” with hundreds donning their boots and suits at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The Heights chamber holds a celebration every year to “recognize outstanding individuals and business leaders in our community,” according to a news release from the chamber. Monday night’s festivities saw a ceremonial passing of the gavel from outgoing Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce chairman Luke Potts to the incoming chair, Diane Walters. Other awards and their recipients included: Large Business of the Year 2021 Award: Lochridge Priest, Inc.; Small Business of the Year 2021 Award: Tri-City Property Management; Community Partner of the Year 2021 Award: Chick-fil-A Harker Heights; Tourism Partner of the Year 2021 Award: National Mounted Warrior Museum; Kern Cox Award: The Delano Family, 2021 Harker Heights Chamber Chairman: Luke Potts; Excellence in Community Service Award: CSM Arthur “Cliff” Burgoyne, Citizen of the Year/Linda Neault Recipient 2021 Michael Stegmeyer.
More than a dozen of Harker Heights’ police and fire first responders also attended Monday night’s ceremony in their dress uniforms to honor 2021 Harker Heights Police Officer of the Year Officer Crystal Thomas and 2021 Harker Heights First Responder of the Year Lt. Matt Hogan.
