The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host Business Owners Sharing Solutions (BOSS) breakfast on Aug. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Central Texas Home Builders Association, 445 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
The BOSS program will allow a panel of experts to share their knowledge and help mentor our local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.