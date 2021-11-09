The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community spirit rally for the Harker Heights High School Knights as they head to the 6-A high school football playoffs Thursday.
A community rally for the football team is scheduled to kick off in front of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, 552 Farm to Market 2410, at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
“I’d like everybody to be out there in their red and black showing their school spirit to our Knights and sending them off to the playoffs with the community behind them,” Harker Heights Chamber CEO and President Gina Pence said Tuesday.
Pence said she’d like the community to cheer on the Knights’ school buses which are expected to drive past the chamber about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
In a separate event, Shine Team Realtors and Cyd West of First Community Mortgage are offering cash prizes for the best Heights Knights spirit poster.
The contest is open to all ages, but the spirit poster must be 28” by 19” and entries must be submitted to the Shine Team Realtors Facebook page by midnight Tuesday.
The Heights Knights will face off against the DeSoto Eagles at 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD stadium, 1401 S. New Road in Waco.
