St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church is having a spring festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church’s Parish Center, 1000 Farm to Market Road 2410, Harker Heights.
“There will be ethnic foods, kids games and fun, DJ, Dance Groups, White elephant, jewelry, brown bag raffle, sweet shop, Live auction at 12 noon, and big raffle. All are welcome,” according to an email from organizers.
