HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights City Council Tuesday evening approved a property tax rate of 65.19 cents per $100 valuation, comprised of 50.73 cents for maintenance and operations and 14.56 cents for debt service for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
The tax rate for the current fiscal year is 67.7 cents per $100 valuation.
Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee reported that the proposed tax rate for Harker Heights decreased by 3.85%, second behind Killeen with a decrease of 4.65%.
The average value of a home in Harker Heights increased by 8.72% in comparison to last year, which is part of the reason the city will see more tax revenue, despite a lower rate.
Lealiiee said, “The tax on an average home in Harker Heights increased by 4.69%.
No residents spoke during the public hearing on the proposed tax rate, so the council followed by taking a unanimous vote on adopting the 65.19 cents per $100 valuation tax rate for the City of Harker Heights.
Prior to the vote, Councilman Michael Blomquist, Place 2, said, “Thank you so much, Ayesha, for leading us through the budget process step by step and the data that you and your staff provided us so we could make informed decisions for our city.”
