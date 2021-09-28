HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights City Council passed a nearly $65 million budget for the 2022 fiscal year during a special meeting Monday evening in the Kitty Young Council Chambers at City Hall.
A standing room-only crowd filled the council chambers at the 5 p.m. meeting that lasted nearly three hours.
Prior to the budget public hearing, Heights Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee explained that the proposed 2022 fiscal year budget had been prepared using a tax rate of 65.19 cents per $100 valuation and includes total revenues in all funds of $55.5 million and total expenditures in all funds of $64.9 million.
Lealiiee said, “As explained at a budget retreat on Aug. 27, this does not equate to the city operating at a deficit. The funds will be utilizing the fund balance that will carry over from the prior year which, for the capital projects fund, includes prior year bond proceeds.”
Estimated ending fund balances at Sept. 30, 2022, total $18.6 million of this amount.
“These reserve requirements were not implemented just as a ‘rainy day fund’ but shows the city as being fiscally strong in the eyes of bond rating agencies,” said Lealiiee.
This leaves an estimated fund balance of $6.97 million remaining in all funds.
