The Harker Heights City Council will discuss a petition asking the council to repeal its recently passed ordinance nullifying an ordinance on the decriminalization of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana within city limits.
The council, in a 4-1 vote on Nov. 22, repealed an ordiance approved by voters in the Nov. 8 election regarding enforcement of marijuana law violations, known as Proposition A.
Subsequently, a petition drive was launched to reverse the city’s actions via referendum. The city secretary determined that the submitted petition contained the required number of valid signatures, and council members will decide how to proceed regarding the petition at Tuesday’s meeting.
In other business Tuesday, the council will consider establishing an ordinance governing short-term rentals and bed-and-breakfasts within the city limits.
Also Tuesday, the council will consider approving a Chapter 380 Economic Development Grant Agreement with the parent company of Chuy’s restaurants to stimulate business within the city.
The council also will consider awarding a contract for $262,578 for HVAC replacement at the city’s library.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the Kitty Council Chambers at City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
