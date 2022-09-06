Kristina Ramirez

Kristina Ramirez, the planning and development director for the city of Harker Heights, presents the latest interlocal agreement for the Chaparral Road reconstruction project.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — The final draft of an agreement to reconstruct Chaparral Road was the focus of the Harker Heights City Council’s Tuesday workshop.

The Chaparral reconstruction project began in 2019 with a memorandum of understanding, and was originally designed to be carried out in three phases.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.