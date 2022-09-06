HARKER HEIGHTS — The final draft of an agreement to reconstruct Chaparral Road was the focus of the Harker Heights City Council’s Tuesday workshop.
The Chaparral reconstruction project began in 2019 with a memorandum of understanding, and was originally designed to be carried out in three phases.
Once completed, the project will expand connectivity from Farm-to-Market 3481 (Stillhouse Lake Road) in Harker Heights to State Highway 195 in Killeen.
For its part, the agreement would see Harker Heights secure easements that are necessary to smooth out travel along Chaparral.
Motorists who travel along Chaparral are familiar with sharp bends and the narrow roadway. The project is designed to “soften the 90-degree bends” along the roadway and to expand the road’s total right-of-way to a minimum of 90 feet along the entire project.
Harker Heights would also be responsible for the leveling and signalization of the intersection of Chaparral and FM 2410.
Working alongside Harker Heights will be the city of Killeen and Bell County. The Killeen Independent School District will not be funding the Chaparral reconstruction project.
In total, the project outlines the following funding responsibilities: The Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization will be responsible for $17.2 million, Bell County will provide $3 million, and Harker Heights is currently budgeted for $224,487. The City of Killeen has already paid for a consultant to provide project estimates.
However, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith pointed out that Harker Heights’ contribution will likely exceed the current budget, due to the project’s need to create a four-lane bridge.
Alternately, the project could be rerouted to avoid needing to complete the bridge. This second method would reduce what Smith called an “eye-watering” cost, but would lengthen the scope of the project and require the acquisition of additional easements, tying up more city funds.
Kristina Ramirez, the planning and development director for Harker Heights, pointed out that none of the estimates provided during Tuesday’s workshop have been finalized.
“The numbers won’t be solid until it’s time to bid,” she said.
The agreement will be brought back for approval during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
