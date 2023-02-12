The Heights Concert Band, in its 45th season, will perform in a free concert beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday in the newly renovated Killeen High School Auditorium, located at 500 N. 38th St.
The 60-piece Heights Concert Band lists among its musicians, a combination of current and retired music educators, retired military bandsmen and a few very talented high school band members from our local and area high schools, as well as musicians who just enjoy having a place to continue playing their instruments and making music with the group, according to Conductor Randy Kelley.
“Three members currently playing in the band have been with the group since its inception. Our membership ranges high school-aged students to 80-plus-year-olds,” Kelley said.
“We will be premiering a new march by Ken C. Wood, composer, euphonium soloist, band manager and sponsor,” he said. “The repertoire will include music by contemporary composers Brian Balmages, Randall Standridge, Julie Giroux and David Samuel,” Kelley said. “We will conclude with infamous American march composer, Henry Fillmore.”
While Kelley has been conducting the band for six years, the band’s founder Mr. Carlton Morris conducted for 39 years.
This remarkable group has performed many concerts at venues which are meant to include a wide audience. Most recently the band played its fifth annual Christmas Concert at Ellison High School.
In November, the band partnered with the KISD Fine Arts Department and played at Chaparral High School in a salute to veterans and Wounded Warriors.
In July, the band chose Harker Heights High School as the venue for a very moving and patriotic Independence Day concert.
