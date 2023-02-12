Community graphic

The Heights Concert Band, in its 45th season, will perform in a free concert beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday in the newly renovated Killeen High School Auditorium, located at 500 N. 38th St.

The 60-piece Heights Concert Band lists among its musicians, a combination of current and retired music educators, retired military bandsmen and a few very talented high school band members from our local and area high schools, as well as musicians who just enjoy having a place to continue playing their instruments and making music with the group, according to Conductor Randy Kelley.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.