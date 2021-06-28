HARKER HEIGHTS – The Heights Concert Band will present “Celebrate America,” with conductor Randy Kelley, at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Harker Heights High School Auditorium.
The concert is free to the public.
The program selections include: the “National Anthem,” “the Jubilant Celebration March, a concert march dedicated to the Band Room, celebrating 40 years of performances.
Danny Ingram serves as narrator, on “Each Time They Tell Their Story.” The band also plays “Pikes Peak,” and “The Purple Heart,” which is sixth in a series of marches to commemorate military medals.
The band will also perform “Highlights from the Music Man,” “America Forever March,” and “American Riversongs”
“His Majesty,” arranged by band member Ken C. Wood, will be dedicated to the band’s yellow Labrador Barney, who for many years faithfully served as band mascot.
In addition will be performances of “The Music Man,” “The Invincible Eagle,” “Salute to the Armed Forces,” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
