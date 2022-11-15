HH council - Welch

Josh Welch with the Central Texas Home Builders Association asks Harker Heights City Council members Tuesday to consider lowering any impact fees for future home development. The council voted 3-2 to keep the higher proposed rates.

 Clay Thorp | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — For the first time in the city’s history, the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance to adopt impact fees area developers will pay to build new homes over the next decade.

The city also canvassed the Nov. 8 election that saw voters pass an historic, albeit controversial, marijuana ordinance.

(1) comment

Gandalf

Pretty sure the homebuyer pays these impact fees somewhere in the process, unless there's a law requiring the developers to pay the fees and not pass the cost along to the homebuyer.

